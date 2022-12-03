3 idiots? Student gatecrashes wedding for food. And, then….

CHENNAI: A video of a Bihar student gatecrashing a wedding to eat food and confessing the matter to the groom has gone viral on social media platforms, resembling a scene from the Bollywood film '3 Idiots'.

Posted by an IAS officer on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, the video features the student confessing the matter to the groom that he did not know his name and entered the venue just to eat some free food. "I don't know your name and I live in the hostel and I was hungry so I came here to eat. Do you have any problem?"