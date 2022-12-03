3 idiots? Student gatecrashes wedding for food. And, then….

CHENNAI: A video of a Bihar student gatecrashing a wedding to eat food and confessing the matter to the groom has gone viral on social media platforms, resembling a scene from the Bollywood film '3 Idiots'.
Posted by an IAS officer on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, the video features the student confessing the matter to the groom that he did not know his name and entered the venue just to eat some free food. "I don't know your name and I live in the hostel and I was hungry so I came here to eat. Do you have any problem?"
Upon hearing the confession from the student, the groom says to him "No. I don't have a problem, but, pack some food for your hostel as well."
Posted on December 1, the video has garnered over 192K views and 15.4K likes, 123 quote tweets, and 1,585 retweets on the platform. Netizens have flooded the comment section adoring the sweet conversation between them.
"A good talk by the bride. I really appreciate the good way of thinking," one comment read. Another comment read, "What an innocence". "Reminds me of college days where we would gate-crash weddings and eat! So sweet of the groom for being so nice to hostel kids," another comment read.
