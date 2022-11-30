Video of cute little bird doing peek-a-boo wins netizens' hearts

CHENNAI: Cute bird videos will always make us smile and sometimes make us laugh out loud. One such video of a cute little yellow bird playing with a woman, is now winning netizens' hearts on the platform.
A user known as @AlexKintner3 shared the video on micro-blogging site Twitter with a caption that read, "I've watched this on an endless loop for 15 minutes." (sic)
The video features a yellow bird lurking behind a soda can, several times and yelling "Peek-a-boo" in a funnier way.
Shared on November 21, the video has amassed over 37.1K retweets. 3,787 quote tweets and 189.1K likes on the platform.
"The peekaboo is great but that whistle down and up is the cutest," one comment read. Another comment read, "This blessed creature". "This may be the best thing I have watched on the internet. Ever," another comment read. Another user commented, "If this doesn’t make you smile nothing will."
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android