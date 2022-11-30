Video of cute little bird doing peek-a-boo wins netizens' hearts

The video features a yellow bird lurking behind a soda can, several times and yelling "Peek-a-boo" in a funnier way.

Shared on November 21, the video has amassed over 37.1K retweets. 3,787 quote tweets and 189.1K likes on the platform.

"The peekaboo is great but that whistle down and up is the cutest," one comment read. Another comment read, "This blessed creature". "This may be the best thing I have watched on the internet. Ever," another comment read. Another user commented, "If this doesn’t make you smile nothing will."