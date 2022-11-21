Watch: Woman skates with her pet horse and dog

CHENNAI: A viral video is making rounds on the internet shows a woman rollerblading with her horse and pet dog.
In the video clip, a women skates on an empty stretch road with her petdog and horse as the sun shines brightly. As the video progresses dog is seen playing and running around in a field.
The video was shared on Twitter and has more than 2.7 million views on Twitter, the caption of the video read "Happiness."
Several netizens have commented where a user commented “Wow! Cool. Thats working with your pack being the leader of the pack, like Cezar Milan always says,”. "This right here - is my idea of happiness! Now I only need a horse and learn how to skate!" wote another user.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android