Watch: Man mimics like a dog in front of BDO, check out why

CHENNAI: A humourous clip took over the internet shows a man in West Bengal who acts and barks like a dog in front of the Block Development Officer (BDO) of his locality.
The video seems funny because the man mimicing the dog's bark as his name in the ration card was misprinted.
His last name 'Dutta' was misprinted as 'kutta' (dog) in his card.
After so many failed attempts for changing his name, he finally resorted to behaving like a dog in front of the local authorities.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android