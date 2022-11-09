Watch: Man stuns netizens by using empty baskets as drum sets

CHENNAI: Videos of talented musicians composing music with simple household objects are very common on social media and evidence of that is Yashraj Mukhate. Recently, a video of a man making music using empty baskets as drum sets has gone viral on the platform.
The video uploaded by YouTube user William Wei features him composing music with several empty baskets on a street. The man uses different baskets for different sounds.
The video uploaded on the platform has garnered 3.9 million views and 201,539,246 likes. Several users have commented praising the man's skill as a street drummer. A comment read, "When the level 100 players uses level 1 weapons but still wins". "The crowd doesn't seems to realise how good this guy is".
A third comment read, "I'm so surprised how he managed every flip without dropping the drumsticks once." "Imagine giving this guy a full set of drums, some Red Bulls, and a stage."
