Watch: Woman performs dangerous aerobics on lamp post

CHENNAI: People generally indulge in such aerobics either in the confines of their homes or by hitting the gym. However, a recent viral video, which has taken the internet by storm, captured a woman doing pull-ups on a street lamp post.

An account named Next Level Skills uploaded the video on Twitter and amassed over 890k views. Several users commented on her enviable core strength. The video shows a woman wearing a mini black dress and heels walking up to a lamp post. As the video goes on, she takes off her shoes and climbs on the lamp post effortlessly. She, then, starts performing aerobics on an iron rod sticking out from the post. While the woman’s flexibility and core strength deserved a round of applause, people were concerned about the safety of the stunt. After the woman completes her stunt, she climbs down again in a graceful move with a smile on her face.