Video of People rescuing driver from car crash goes viral

CHENNAI: A video of a group of men rescuing a driver who was stuck inside a dismantled car after an accident will restore your faith in humanity. The video shows a group of strangers coming to the rescue of a man who got stuck inside a car, that flipped after the accident. They were successful in getting the car back on its wheels and saving the driver stuck inside. He was taken to a hospital under critical condition. However, the driver is now stable.
The video was originally shared on Instagram by GoodNews Movement's handle and it has over 7 lakh views. The incident took place in San Antonio, Texas.
"FAITH IN HUMANITY: Strangers bond together to flip over a car that had crashed and rolled over on a highway in San Antonio, Texas. The driver is in stable condition," the video caption reads.
Netizens lauded the good samaritans for rescuing the driver and saving his life. "'Teamwork makes the dream work' May God bless them all abundantly," an user wrote.
