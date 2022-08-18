Video of People rescuing driver from car crash goes viral

CHENNAI: A video of a group of men rescuing a driver who was stuck inside a dismantled car after an accident will restore your faith in humanity. The video shows a group of strangers coming to the rescue of a man who got stuck inside a car, that flipped after the accident. They were successful in getting the car back on its wheels and saving the driver stuck inside. He was taken to a hospital under critical condition. However, the driver is now stable.

The video was originally shared on Instagram by GoodNews Movement's handle and it has over 7 lakh views. The incident took place in San Antonio, Texas.