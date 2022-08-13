LA-based musical twins do a Srivalli cover, Rashmika reacts

BENGALURU: Rashmika Mandanna has become a national crush after essaying the role of Srivalli in 'Pushpa - The Rise'.

Apart from bringing audiences back to cinemas after the pandemic, the Allu Arjun-starrer has spawned a massive fan following for lead actor Rashmika, who has been going places ever since. And now, she's getting noticed in Los Angeles.

The actress recently took to her social media to give a shout-out to LA's Bala Brothes, who had posted a cover of the superhit track 'Srivalli' from 'Pushpa - The Rise' on their social media handle.

The twins from Singapore, who are trained in Carnatic music and have graduated from the prestigious Berklee College in Boston, were seen singing the song against the backdrop of the Los Angeles sky.