Man withdraws job application after 14 years. Here’s what happened

CHENNAI: Many companies tend to not reply back for job appplications that don’t suit their requirements. And many of us are left feeling disappointed for such actions. lnterestingly there was one such person who underwent the same situation, but planned of dealing with it in a surprising manner.

Little Slug Company, a social media user, had a sweet revenge on a company, which failed to respond back for a job application sent by him in 2008. His latest Tiktok video shows how he hysterically pranked the company by calling and withdrawing the application he sent 14 years ago.

In his video, he says, "Hi there, I applied for a job at The Royal a while ago and I was just ringing to withdraw my application,"he said on ringing up the company.

The company responded,"ok,no worries, what role was it for?"

The man told that he had applied for the role of "Front - of - house manager", to which the employee tells him that they couldn't find such role on the list. Baffled, the employeee asks the man of when he had applied. The star explained that he had submitted his application in 2008.

The star explains, "2008, you guys made the application process proper long and stressful but I never got an email back so I assumed you're still deciding who to hire. I've managed to land a new job today actually so I thought I'd withdraw my application," said the man to the employee.

The annoyed employee responded,"2008? Are you on drugs?"

The prank video crossed over five million views online captioned "So petty". The video even received many relatable comments to which one user said, "Honestly, how hard is it to send an unfortunately this time....e-mail".

Another user stated," They wasted your time, it's only fair you waste theirs."