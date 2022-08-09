Man searches for 'sister' in dating app to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

CHENNAI: The festival Raksha Bandhan is to cherish and celebrate brother-sister bonding. Ironically, an unidentified man used the dating app, Tinder to find a sister so he too could enjoy Rakshabandhan like others do with their siblings.

The man's post on Reddit post says that he has always had the fear of missing out on Rakshabandhan celebrations as he does not have his own sister to give him a rakhi. Therefore, he decided to look for a sister on Tinder by updating his bio.

Raksha Bandhan is to be celebrated on 11 August this year. The not-so-usual incident has happened on Sunday, where a man's post on Reddit reads "I have felt the FOMO for most of my life during Rakshabandhan as I do not have any sister. No one to tie me Rakhi and me gifting them stuff. Anyways, since last 2 years I have been putting the bio as follows during 2 weeks before Rakshabandhan: "Looking for a sister to hangout during Rakshabandhan".

What's even more strange is that, he did get 2 sisters, who are now looking forward to celebrate Rakshabandhan together.

“Thanks to tinder, now I have like two sisters both of whom I met on tinder. This year all 3 of us are planning to get together and celebrate Rakshabandhan and exchange gifts and stuff. I'm so excited,” reads the last paragraph of the post.

The Redditors comments goes like, "He's too powerful to be left alive", "What are you doing tinderbro ??", and "The Greek Gods would be proud man!!". The post has crossed 500 upvotes and has received about hundreds of comments.