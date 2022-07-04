Beggar turns Jack Sparrow; netizens shocked over transformation

CHENNAI: A video of a beggar dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow has taken social media by storm. The video shared by user @javrorar has been viewed nearly 8 million times.

“This was the most creative way of begging I’ve ever seen,” tweeted the user.

The beggar wanders in the video wearing Johnny Depp's well-known Jack Sparrow outfit, pulls out his toy gun and starts to make his way to the car.

After arriving, the man takes off his hat and asks the user for some money. After receiving the money he gave a Jack Sparrow-like smile and walked away.