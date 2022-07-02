Dhoni gets Rs 40 treatment for his knee pain; pic goes viral

CHENNAI: Former Indian team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni played the last international match in 2019. Since then MS Dhoni is seen playing only for Chennai Super Kings in IPL. Apart from this, Dhoni spends most of his time in his city Ranchi. The explosive batsman has been battling knee pain and have been exploring various options. Report says, the troubling pain may be due to calcium deficiency.

Dhoni has been troubled by knee pain for some time now. For its treatment, he did not decide to go to any big hospital or abroad. He is getting it done from a small ashram 70 km from Ranchi, in the jungles of Jharkhand, where the former Indian Captain is taking ayurvedic treatment from a vaidya. Dhoni goes to Vaidya Vandan Singh Khervar, after every four days for medicine. He gives 40 rupees, of which Rs 20 for medicine and Rs 20 for the medical fee. When Dhoni reaches there, people crowd around to get a glimpse of him.