All eyes on Bill Gates’ 48-year-old Harvard resume

CHENNAI: Making a perfect resume is always a nerve-wracking and exciting work. Given millions of templates online and several courses on how to build a job-winning resume, a good resume is vital bag a great job and sometimes the process we go through to achieve those dreams of great job and position may forever be etched into the memories.

On that note, the 48 years old resume that belongs to the billionaire Bill Gates, has taken a tour on the social media, garnering huge attention and various aspirants have been praising that as some hard-found relic.

The Microsoft co-founder has shared his nearly semi-centennial resume on Internet. It belonged to the time when the 66-year-old CEO was in his first year of Harvard College. The resume also featured the courses taken by him, such as Operating Systems Structure, Data Base Management, Compiler Construction and Computer Graphics. It also displayed his full name, William Henry Gates, and surprisingly, the then objective of the billionaire was systems analyst.

Bill Gates posted the resume on his LinkedIn handle that said Co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, with a caption, “Whether you’re a recent grad or a college dropout, I’m sure your resume looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago.”

The caption may have been intended as a dose of motivation and inspiration to those who struggle to stand out of a million resumes to move forward in life. This post with no speculations went viral from LinkedIn to all other social media platforms generating a plethora of responses from the netizens all over the world.