Cuckoo couple in real life? Video makes netizens go awww

The video that uses Agasatha song from the film's music itself has garnered until now around 5k likes and 96 comments.

Cuckoo was a 2014 Tamil film directed by Raju Murugan and stars 'Attakathi' Dinesh and Malvika Nair as Tamizh and Kodi, visually impaired couple, who undergo many hardships to unite when they learn that Kodi's brother has decided to marry her off to someone else in return for a favour.

One of the comments under the video read, "True love never fails," with heart emoji.

Another comment read, "Love does not need eyes😍". "This is beautiful 🤍"read another comment.