Watch: Villupuram headmaster gives students haircut at school entrance

CHENNAI: A video going viral on Instagram shows the headmaster of a school in Villupuram giving the male students a haircut.
The video shows the headmaster standing at the entrance of the school with a pair of scissors and a bottle of coconut oil. The video is a representation of how schools in Tamil Nadu implement their rules for boys to have neatly trimmed, oiled and combed hair as part of the dress code in school.
The stress on why dress codes and fixed clothing are mandatory on school campuses has been a topic of debate for a long period of time. The results have mostly wavered between creating a formal atmosphere and instigating artificial uniformity among the students.
The comment section of this post showed many users expressing their concerns of the children being subjected to harassment. Some others appreciated the headmaster's efforts to maintain discipline in the school.