Man proposes to girlfriend at finish line of marathon

CHENNAI: To ensure that their partners will always remember the moment, people come up with creative ways to pop the question of marriage.

A recent Buffalo Marathon witnessed one such "creative" suggestion.

An Instagram video of this incident had gained a lot of attention. The scene depicts a man waiting at the finish line and kneeling down to propose to his partner who finished the long race.

On May 29, Madison, an athlete, ran in the Buffalo Marathon in New York, USA. She had no idea that her boyfriend Christopher James would wait for her to finish the marathon by getting down on one knee. On May 30, she shared pictures along with the caption, “The finish line of 26.2 became the start line to the rest of my life with my best friend. I love you so much, Christopher James. Official time: 3:34:19 05/29/2022 — the best day of my life.”