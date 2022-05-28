RCB fan holds placard saying wont marry until team wins goes viral

CHENNAI: IPL matches are getting all the attention for their creative banners this season apart from who's winning the match. After a youngster posed at the stadium claiming to resign their job if Hardik Pandya hits 50 runs, an RCB fan went viral on Tuesday holding a placard at CSK vs RCB match that read 'Not getting married till RCB wins IPL trophy'.

That day, CSK was playing against RCB but had suffered their second loss in five matches so far by 23 runs but, all that was trending was the middle-aged women holding the placard from the stands which flashed on the TV screen multiple times.

“Really worried about her parents right now,” Indian cricketer Amit Mishra tweeted sharing the image as the RCB suffered their second loss in five matches so far by 23 runs.