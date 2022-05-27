Gateway of India lit up for premiere of Stranger Things 4

CHENNAI: After a long wait of three years, Netflix's most-awaited series ‘Stranger Things' season 4 has started streaming on Friday on the streaming platform.
While the first volume of the series is already out now, two episodes from volume 2 is all set to release on July 1.
To celebrate the return of the series, Gateway of India, a popular tourist spot, was one among them that was lit up with a larger-than-life projection of its theme. It also gave glimpses of characters including Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, Max and the gang as the makers wanted the viewers of India to experience the world of Upside Down.
The recent promotional activities made the latest season to grab the trending spot on the popular micro-blogging site, Twitter as the Netflix India launched a video of legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja’s rendition of Stranger Things theme music.
Apart from English, the popular science fiction horror drama is also available to watch in three Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
The synopsis of season 4 reads, "It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."