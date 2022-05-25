Ilaiyaraaja gives Indian touch to Stranger Things theme music

CHENNAI: In a big surprise to Indian fans, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja composed Indian version of Stranger Things 4 theme, which is all set to premiere on Netflix on May 7.

The official Instagram handle of Netflix India shared the video with a caption, "MAESTRO ILAIYARAAJA'S VERSION OF THE STRANGER THINGS THEME HAS TURNED OUR WORLD UPSIDE DOWN! Stranger Things is coming soon in Tamil and Telugu (sic)."

Raaja, who also posted the glimpse on his Twitter handle, wrote, "Raaja kaiya vacha… Strange ah ponadhilla."