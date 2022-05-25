Ilaiyaraaja gives Indian touch to Stranger Things theme music

CHENNAI: In a big surprise to Indian fans, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja composed Indian version of Stranger Things 4 theme, which is all set to premiere on Netflix on May 7.
The official Instagram handle of Netflix India shared the video with a caption, "MAESTRO ILAIYARAAJA'S VERSION OF THE STRANGER THINGS THEME HAS TURNED OUR WORLD UPSIDE DOWN! Stranger Things is coming soon in Tamil and Telugu (sic)."
Raaja, who also posted the glimpse on his Twitter handle, wrote, "Raaja kaiya vacha… Strange ah ponadhilla."
"Stranger Things" is set in the 1980s and takes a look at the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, where a secret government lab accidentally opens the door to another dimension referred to as the Upside Down.
The show features Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and others.
'Stranger Things 4' has been split into two parts, with the first part coming out on May 27 and the second launching on July 1.
The newcomers for season four include Priah Ferguson, Eduardo Franco, Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn, Mason Dye, Robert Englund, Tom Wlaschiha, Sherman Augustus, Nikola Djuricko, Joel Stoffer, Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Dien.