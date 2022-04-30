Stranger Things vibe? Beautiful lightning sparks sky in Malaysia

One Twitter user said, "Is this real or has it been doctored?" "It's a photography technique and it's real... You can do this also using phone... This is called long exposure which let light enter the camera in a span of time... So the result is as the photo," said another user. Another user compared the photo with one of the clips of Stranger Things, an American science fiction horror drama television series, saying, "Getting Stranger Things vibe".

Meanwhile, Malaysia has one of the highest numbers of lightning strikes in the world causing 132 deaths over a ten-year period up to August 2019.