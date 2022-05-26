GoBackModi trends again ahead of PM visit to Chennai

CHENNAI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai, #GoBackModi which had gained popularity in April 2018, when Modi visited Chennai to inaugurate a defence exhibition way back has started trending again on Thursday.

Modi, who is set to be in Chennai for three hours from 5:05 pm to 8:10 pm, will launch various National Highway projects, Railways, and several Central government projects. He will also lay the foundation stone for the 20.6 km double-decker elevated expressway between Chennai Port and Maduravoyal to be built at a cost of Rs 5,855 crore. The welfare launch programme would take place in Jawaharlal Nehru Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium.

The hashtag #GoBackModi signaled a movement was first a Malayalam language variation of the hashtag named #PoMoneModi adopted in May 2016, when he was campaigning for elections in Kerala. People took to Twitter to protest and voice opposition against Modi's visits to various places, primarily throughout India, and sporadically throughout the world.