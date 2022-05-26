Modi in Chennai: SPG to take control of airport from 2 pm to 9 pm

CHENNAI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming to Chennai, the Special Protection Group (SPG) will take control of the Chennai airport from 2 pm to 9 pm in accordance to the PM's security protocol.

Modi will be in Chennai for three hours from 5:05 pm to 8:10 pm. During the event, he will launch various National Highway projects, Railways and several Central government projects. He will also lay the foundation stone for the 20.6 km double-decker elevated expressway between Chennai Port and Maduravoyal to be built at a cost of Rs 5,855 crore. The welfare scheme launch programme would take place in Jawaharlal Nehru Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium.

The SPG team was working on protection for the past two days.

Once the SPG takes the airport under its wings, no one other than those with the BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security) pass would be allowed. The departure flights would be monitored by the Military Liaison Unit or MLU.

MLU deployment will make sure that there is no aerial disturbance when Modi's flight lands in Chennai, when he boards helicopter to INS Adyar and when he leaves for Delhi.

From 2 pm till 9pm , cargo freights would not be allowed to enter Chennai. The runway maintenance works too will halt during the said time.

Modi will be accompanied by Chief Minister Stalin and Governor RN Ravi to the event venue. Also Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Union Ministers would too take part through video conferencing. Once finishing up with the event, he would leave from the venue to the airport at 8 pm.