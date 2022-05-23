Twitter flooded with memes as Delhi-NCR receive heavy rains

CHENNAI: As Delhi-NCR wake up to rainy morning today, Twitter is flooded with memes, photos and videos. Delhi and neighbouring areas witnessed gusty winds and heavy rain on Monday morning.

While the Delhi-NCR rains after the execrable hot weather comes as a welcome surprise for the city-dwellers, the heavy downpour caused waterlogging, cancellation of flight operations, power cut in the national capital.

The incident also prompted them to bring out memes, photos and videos.

The popular micro-blogging site, Twitter has a trending hashtag #DelhiRains since morning, where the users shared their feelings.

“Happiness is….Delhi rains in summer,” wrote a Twitter user and posted two beautiful images.