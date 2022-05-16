Twitterati utter ‘iconic crossover’ for this new variant of icecream

CHENNAI: Amul India's most popular dessert brand, recently unveiled a new ice cream flavour that includes Isabgol as an ingredient.
Yes, you read that right, Isabgol is the iconic household name in the Indian laxative powders that can treat both constipation and diarrhea.
The biggest dairy form in India, took its official Instagram to handle to announce the bizarre flavor. It captioned “Introducing the all-new Isabcool Kaju Anjir. A loyal treat for your sweet tooth and belly.”
Shocked by the combination of dessert and laxative, the announcement brings out a humorous response from the netizens, as they call it ‘Icecreams for your 30s’
While a user pleaded that “Hopefully they doesn’t sell it in pharmacy…", the other user looks out in a positive way, finds it ‘the clever way to feed laxative to kids’