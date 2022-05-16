Twitterati utter ‘iconic crossover’ for this new variant of icecream

CHENNAI: Amul India's most popular dessert brand, recently unveiled a new ice cream flavour that includes Isabgol as an ingredient.

Yes, you read that right, Isabgol is the iconic household name in the Indian laxative powders that can treat both constipation and diarrhea.

The biggest dairy form in India, took its official Instagram to handle to announce the bizarre flavor. It captioned “Introducing the all-new Isabcool Kaju Anjir. A loyal treat for your sweet tooth and belly.”