After iconic Maggi, coffee paintings, Chennai artist comes up with rain

Painting of Rain by a Chennai-based artistTwitter
CHENNAI: A few days ago, a Chennai-based artist shared two paintings -- one of a filter coffee and another of a Maggi packet --- that left netizens puzzled. Recently, the artist came up with similar hyper-realistic painting of rain.

The artist with the handle name @VforVendakka_ shared the image and posted, “I painted rain 🌧” along with a timelapse video to show how she achieved the remarkable painting.

The painting shows raindrops on a window with the street brimming with cars and has got more than 11,200 likes and over 821

retweets.

See the post below:

"Remember how popular these images were in the early 2010s" read a comment. Another comment, read, "Realism 🤯 🤍!! Kudos to you girl @VforVendakka_". "One of the finest Artist of our times @VforVendakka_ you will go places for sure. Keep them coming. Would love to have something special drawn by you (Something that can be an NFT)" read a comment.

