After iconic Maggi, coffee paintings, Chennai artist comes up with rain

CHENNAI: A few days ago, a Chennai-based artist shared two paintings -- one of a filter coffee and another of a Maggi packet --- that left netizens puzzled. Recently, the artist came up with similar hyper-realistic painting of rain.

The artist with the handle name @VforVendakka_ shared the image and posted, “I painted rain 🌧” along with a timelapse video to show how she achieved the remarkable painting.

The painting shows raindrops on a window with the street brimming with cars and has got more than 11,200 likes and over 821

retweets.

