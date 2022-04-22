This Chennai-based artist's painting will challenge your brain!

CHENNAI: A Chennai-based artist painted optical illusion which shocked the internet. The picture showed steaming hot coffee in a steel glass with newspaper and coffee beans in the background. Netizens are left puzzled by this hyper-realistic painting.

The artist with the handle name @VforVendakka_ p shared the image. The user posted, “I painted filter coffee!” along with a timelapse video to show how she achieved the remarkable painting.

Check out the pic here: