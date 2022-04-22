This Chennai-based artist's painting will challenge your brain!

CHENNAI: A Chennai-based artist painted optical illusion which shocked the internet. The picture showed steaming hot coffee in a steel glass with newspaper and coffee beans in the background. Netizens are left puzzled by this hyper-realistic painting.
The artist with the handle name @VforVendakka_ p shared the image. The user posted, “I painted filter coffee!” along with a timelapse video to show how she achieved the remarkable painting.
Check out the pic here:
At first glance, it seems that there was an absolutely hot coffee in a steel glass on the table. However, once you zoom in on the image you will realise that it is not a photograph but a beautifully sketched drawing.
One user wrote: “Amazing!! I almost ended up asking you: which camera and what filter?!”
Another said, “I was wondering what she meant by painting the coffee? It looks like an ordinary coffee, with nothing painted on it. Then it hit me... It's not a photograph. You're talented. Wow”