After filter coffee, now the artist tries with Maggi, pic goes viral

Chennai: A few days ago, a Chennai-based artist painted an optical illusion that shocked the netizens and left them puzzled. The picture showed steaming hot coffee in a steel glass with newspaper and coffee beans in the background.
The same artist created another buzz online with another hyper-realistic painting of a Maggi packet that has been widely shared over the internet.
The artist with the handle name @VforVendakka_ p shared the image and posted, “My old painting of Maggi".
The photo was so realistic that the official Maggi India commented below the painting and wrote, "This picture has surely taken our ‘Dil’ 😍 Keep showing the #maggilove" (sic)
The painting shared by the artist has got more than 8,628 likes and over 497 retweets.
See the post below:
"Maggi is my most favourite food since I was a little kid, living for this full-circle moment 🥺♥️", the artist commented in reply to Maggi India.
The tweet also got a lot of comments from netizens who were puzzled by the sheer talent and attention to detail the artist has created the painting.
"I swear I couldn't make out it was a painting until I read her caption" commented a Twitter user. "This surely must not have taken two minutes. Wonderful!" posted another. "chef damu style, top-notch" wrote another user. "Where do people get such skills from 🔥🔥 Light ah poramai ya iruku ngl" wrote another user.
The artist has more than 4,437 followers on Twitter and is selling the viral filter coffee and idly sambar prints online.