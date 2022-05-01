After filter coffee, now the artist tries with Maggi, pic goes viral

Chennai: A few days ago, a Chennai-based artist painted an optical illusion that shocked the netizens and left them puzzled. The picture showed steaming hot coffee in a steel glass with newspaper and coffee beans in the background.

The same artist created another buzz online with another hyper-realistic painting of a Maggi packet that has been widely shared over the internet.

The artist with the handle name @VforVendakka_ p shared the image and posted, “My old painting of Maggi".

The photo was so realistic that the official Maggi India commented below the painting and wrote, "This picture has surely taken our ‘Dil’ 😍 Keep showing the #maggilove" (sic)