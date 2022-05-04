‘Oh My God’ says Modi after unplanned press meet in Denmark

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi found himself at the centre of attention when he was surrounded by a bunch of reporters while he was on his way to a summit in Denmark. Alarmed over this, Modi said ‘Oh My God’ which was recorded in of the videos.

The short clip has been going viral on social media with #OhMyGod trending nationally.

On Tuesday, Modi met his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen here and the two leaders held extensive discussions on the full range of bilateral cooperation as well as matters of regional and global interests.

Modi, who arrived here from Germany on the second leg of his three-nation Europe trip, was welcomed by Frederiksen upon his arrival at Marienborg - the official residence of the Prime Minister of Denmark - for talks. As a special gesture, Frederiksen earlier received Modi at the airport.