Much to Vignesh Shivan's delight, CSK team dances to 'Two Two Two'

Chennai: Director Vignesh Shivan has every reason to sport a smile as the Chennai Super Kings chose to dance to the popular number 'Two Two Two' from his upcoming film, 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', a light-hearted rom-com starring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead.

On Saturday night, the social media unit of the CSK team chose to release a video clip of the entire team having fun, dancing to the popular number, "Two two-two Too two-two tutu tutu I love you too, Nijama I love you too."

Along with the video clip, the social media unit of the team, choosing to play with words, wrote: "Saturday Night Party Mood: Kaathuvaakula Konjam (yellow heart shaped icon) to the Superfans! We Yellove you two!"