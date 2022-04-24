Alia Bhatt drops new snaps from wedding, introduces her 'cat of honour'

Mumbai: Bollywood’s newly wed star Alia Bhatt, on Saturday, shared a new set of photos from her recent dreamlike wedding to Ranbir Kapoor and introduced fans to her ‘maid of honour’.

The ‘Raazi’ actor took to her Instagram handle and posted the unseen photos. In the post’s caption, she wrote, “Cat of honour”.

The first image showed Alia holding her adorable pet cat Edward in her hands while smiling. While Alia adored her furry friend, Edward surely has her eyes on the camera. She was dressed in her wedding attire which was cream coloured lehenga with heavy golden embroidery.