What's so special about Alia Bhatt’s wedding ring?

Chennai: Bollywood saw one of the most anticipated weddings of the year. Today, Alia took to Instagram to share unseen pictures from the wedding. But what's so special about these pictures? According to reports, the actress' wedding ring was customised and designed by Ranbir Kapoor which took months to get it done.
The large hexagonal diamond ring was crafted by a French luxury jewellery company and has a special connection to the Ranbir’s lucky number, 8. The band consist of eight beautifully encrusted diamonds.
Apart from these, Kapoor's lucky number, eight was also seen in kaleeras.
In another photo, she was seen with her pet cat Edward. Sharing the post she captioned , “Cat of honour (sic).”
With close friends and family in attendance, they got married at Vastu, Pali Hill apartment. The couple chose complementary Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfits and jewellery. The actress decided to pick an ivory organza sari. On the other hand, the actor chose embroidered silk sherwani with a a silk organza safa and shawl with zari marori embroidery.