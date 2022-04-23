What's so special about Alia Bhatt’s wedding ring?

Chennai: Bollywood saw one of the most anticipated weddings of the year. Today, Alia took to Instagram to share unseen pictures from the wedding. But what's so special about these pictures? According to reports, the actress' wedding ring was customised and designed by Ranbir Kapoor which took months to get it done.

The large hexagonal diamond ring was crafted by a French luxury jewellery company and has a special connection to the Ranbir’s lucky number, 8. The band consist of eight beautifully encrusted diamonds.