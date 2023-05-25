Tina Eapen’s new collection celebrates tradition and artistry
CHENNAI: Bengaluru-based designer Tina Eapen, brings her latest curated collection, ‘Step into Spring’, blending traditional roots with global charm to Chennai.
The collection showcases garments that embody the beauty and authenticity of handcrafted textiles, passing through the skilled hands of artisans, thereby preserving the Indian tradition of handmade creations. Tina Eapen’s vision is to reintroduce traditional Indian textiles and artisanal craftsmanship into contemporary urban fashion, offering chic and comfortable pieces for everyday wear.
“The pastel-coloured handwoven fabrics are perfect for Chennai summers. They embody a fusion of traditional and contemporary elements, with kurtas that can be worn as dresses and dresses that can be paired with pants and dupattas. “We use cotton, Chanderi, or linen as base fabrics, all of which are handwoven. Our techniques include block printing, screen printing, and in-house prints. We take pride in creating unique designs by using our handcrafted blocks and prints,” explains Tina.
Tina’s inspiration stems from her heritage, and the vibrant pastel sarees with cutwork designs that her grandmother, mother, and aunts used to wear.
“These colours left a lasting impression on me, and when I pursued design, I incorporated those shades. The pastel roses, in particular, have gained immense popularity among people. I extensively researched different varieties of roses and discovered the diverse range of colours found in each petal,” the designer shares.
Having collaborated with traditional craftsmen and artisans for years, Tina’s attention for details are evident in her fabric selection and blending techniques. She meticulously mixes fabrics, ensuring the weave is flawless and the colours are distinctive. By experimenting with various yarns and blends, she guarantees that every piece of clothing is unique and far from ordinary. The Step into Spring collection will be available at the Weddings & Marigolds Studio in Kotturpuram.
