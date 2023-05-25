Cannes: Aditi Rao Hydari exudes princess vibes in blue gown

Meanwhile, on the film front, Aditi is all set to star in the Indo-U.K co-production ‘Lioness’.

‘Lioness’, the official Indo-UK co-production being made under the bilateral treaty signed by the two countries in 2008, was announced on at the India Pavilion (managed by FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

The film inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film.

Aditi also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ in her kitty.