Celebs spotted at Manoj’s ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ premiere

From Manoj Bajpayee to actor Karan Tacker, many actors attended the premiere in their stylish attires. Take a look.
MUMBAI: Actor Manoj Bajpayee attended the special screening of his film in casual outfits. He donned a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and a matching over-shirt.

Manoj was spotted posing with the director of the film Apoorv Singh Karki.

‘Special Ops’ actor Karan Tacker looked dapper as he opted for a white sweatshirt.

Actor Kubbra Sait looked beautiful in a green outfit. She was seen interacting with the paps.

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali was snapped at the premiere in a brown sweatshirt and blue jeans. She kept her hair open and makeup normal.

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh arrived in an uber-cool look and wore a blue T-shirt and jeans. He accessorized his look with a white cap.

