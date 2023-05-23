Anushka to Kriti, celebs spotted at Mumbai airport: Check outfits

MUMBAI: Getting papped at airports has become an integral part of celeb life. Whether stars are going for a family vacation or for some work, paps already know. Like most of the days of the week, stars like Anushka Sharma, and Kriti Sanon among others were spotted at airports on Sunday as well. Let’s have a look at them.

Actor Anushka Sharma was snapped in casual attire. She donned a plain white T-shirt paired with black pants. ‘The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ actor accessorized her look with a black cap and black shades.

Actor Tabu was spotted in a mustard dress. She tied her hair into a bun and was seen carrying a hand bag.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was snapped coming out of the airport in a casual outfit. He opted for a white t-shirt under a blue jacket paired with black pants.

Actor Raai Laxmi looked gorgeous in an all-black outfit. He opted for a black crop top under a black jacket paired with matching jeans.

Kriti Sanon gathered all the eyeballs with her airport look. She wore a white shirt paired with white pants and accessorized her look with a black shade. She was heading to Goa for the next schedule of her next film ‘The Crew’.