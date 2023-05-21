Ripples of Ruffled Sarees: Priyanka to Mira fond of this six-yard drape

MUMBAI: Hardly there's a woman who doesn't want to brag about her collections of six-yard drapes. From time to time, this simple piece of cloth has undergone changes to suit the temperament of modern women. What remains unchanged is women's love for the saree and her passion for experimenting with it. Ruffled sarees, which have found her fan base among the leading bollywood actors, in the last few years, are here to stay. Sometimes, the ruffles feature on the pallu, or the entire hemline and at times the ruffled blouses make the cut along with sarees. From Priyanka Chopra to Mira Rajput, check the tinsel town queens in their favourite ruffled sarees.