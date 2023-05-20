Diana Penty 'glitters' in her Cannes outfit

CANNES: Diana Penty shared her Cannes look on Instagram on Saturday. The 'Cocktail' actor returned to the red carpet for the second time and this time she kept her style statement 'glittery' yet classy.

Diana chose a two-piece outfit from the shelves of designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. The designer outfit had precious jewels all over it.

Diana sported washboard abs with a fitted crop top. She kept her long hair loose and opted for dewy makeup. Standing against the blue railings, Diana showcased her dress from different angles in the special photoshoot.

She captioned the post, "All that glitters... #Cannes2023." Fans seem to love Diana's look. "You are looking so beautiful", wrote one, while many of them posted red heart emojis on Diana's post.