Cannes: Manushi makes red-carpet debut representing Walkers & Co

BENGALURU: Former Miss World and visionary Manushi Chhillar, was spotted in her red carpet look as she got ready to represent Walkers & Co. at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

As part of the brand's commitment to supporting emerging talent from the creator community and providing a global platform, Manushi who attended the festival shed light on showcasing the brand's commitment to providing a platform for young, promising voices to be heard on a global stage.