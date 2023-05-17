MoS Murugan "show-stops" at Cannes donning a veshti

CHENNAI: Making a cultural statement in the star-studded Cannes Film Festival 2023, Indian Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan made his red carpet debut with a veshti and shirt.
On his twitter post the TN leader wrote it fills him with pride as a Tamil to wear a veshti to the world renowned film event. He added saying this moment is a matter of pride for all Indians and Tamils as his attire carries the G20India insignia and the national flag.
Murugan posed along with the producer of the Oscar-winning documentary "Elephant Whisperers", Guneet Monga.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android