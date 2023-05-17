If only I could show you the dress: Mrunal Thakur about her Cannes outfit

MUMBAI: Actor Mrunal Thakur, who is all set to attend Cannes Film Festival for the first time, has shared a glimpse of her preparations. The 'Sita Ramam' took to Instagram Story and posted a picture of some beautiful creations of renowned fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacock. She can be seen resting her head on someone's shoulder and holding Falguni's arms

The photo has left fans curious about Mrunal's look for her debut at Cannes Film Festival. She wrote, "Truly mesmerized @falgunishanepeacockindia. If only I could show you the dress...But I cannes't just yet."

Excited about her Cannes debut, Mrunal said, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer." Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma and Manushi Chillar are also making their Cannes debut this year.

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place on May 16 to May 27, 2023.