Deepika Padukone slays boss lady look in magazine photoshoot

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is missing no chance to impress her fans and make us proud. The 'Pathaan' actor has added another feather to her cap as she got featured on a leading international magazine's cover page.
Deepika took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself on the 'Time' magazine.
She makes sure to leave you impressed with her fashion statement every time.
In the picture, she gave out boss lady vibes in a stunning beige pantsuit. She paired a blazer and pants with transparent heels to make her outfit do the talking.
She left her hair flowing and her make-up game on point.
As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends dropped congratulatory messages in the comment section.
Fashion designer Masaba Gupta wrote, "Amazing Deepika you are so damn hardworking. Congratulations!"
One of the users wrote, "Globalstardeepika."
Another commented, "THE GLOBAL QUEEN."
Deepika also shared the behind-the-scenes videos from the photo shoot.
Just look at her excitement in this video.
