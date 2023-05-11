Deepika Padukone slays boss lady look in magazine photoshoot

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is missing no chance to impress her fans and make us proud. The 'Pathaan' actor has added another feather to her cap as she got featured on a leading international magazine's cover page.

Deepika took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself on the 'Time' magazine.

She makes sure to leave you impressed with her fashion statement every time.

In the picture, she gave out boss lady vibes in a stunning beige pantsuit. She paired a blazer and pants with transparent heels to make her outfit do the talking.

She left her hair flowing and her make-up game on point.