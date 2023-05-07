King Charles III's coronation: Harry dons Dior custom-made black suit

LONDON: The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, on Saturday, attended King Charles III's coronation in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

For the coronation, Prince Harry opted for a custom-made black suit by Dior, a white shirt and a grey silk tie.

Taking to Twitter, Dior expressed the honour of designing the outfit for the Duke of Sussex.

They tweeted, "Tailoring fit for royalty. Dior is honored to have dressed Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, for the coronation of King Charles III in a custom design by Kim Jones. Seen arriving at Westminster Abbey, gain an insight into the savoir-faire of his three-piece suit next."