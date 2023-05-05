Pedro Pascal rocks red overcoat with black shorts look at Met Gala

WASHINGTON: 'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal painted the red carpet of the Met Gala this year literally red with his sartorial choices! The actor wore a red vintage shirt topping it with a red overcoat from Valentino's collection. He accessorized it with a skinny black tie, black shorts, socks and combat boots.

Pascal finished his look with slicked-back hair and a gold pinky ring. This is not the veteran actor's first fashion outing on the Met Gala stage. He charmed the fashion world with his choices in 2019 when the theme was Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion.