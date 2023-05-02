Met Gala 2023: Pearl-embellished looks inspired by Karl Lagerfeld

NEW YORK: The theme of Mat Gala 2023 was Met Gala 2023 was 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. The late designer Karl Lagerfeld transformed pearls into a flashy signature of her eponymous fashion house. Paying tributes to the late designer, celebs from Alia Bhatt to Rihanna, Salma Hayek to Lizzo opted for pearl-embellished looks for the Met Gala, 2023. Let's have a look at them...
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt For her maiden Met Gala appearance, Alia Bhatt chose a white outfit based on a 1992 bridal look created for Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld and modelled by Claudia Schiffer. "The embroidery, made with 100,000 pearls is a labour of love", wrote Alia in the caption. Prabal Gurung designed it.
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek wore a custom dark red Gucci gown with pearl detailing.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Kim hit the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in a Schiaparelli dress that is "dripping in pearls." She elevated the outfit with a massive diamond-and-pearl choker, diamond stud earrings, white sandals encrusted with pearls, and a matching pearl anklet.
Lizzo
Lizzo wears Chanel ready-to-wear from Fall/Winter 1991. The black dress was embellished with pearl strands and Lizzo wore a lot of pearl bangles too.
Serena Williams
Serena Williams The tennis player, who wore a Gucci dress, adorned herself with a lot of pearl necklaces and wore a headband embellished with pearl.
