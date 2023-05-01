Celebs snapped at Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan -2 special screening
MUMBAI: After its release in theatres, ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam organized a special screening in Mumbai attended by several Bollywood celebrities on Sunday. A special screening of PS-2 was organised in Mumbai and was attended by several Bollywood celebrities.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked beautiful in her ethnic attire and she was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya.
Aditi Rao Hydari can be seen in a blue embroidered suit with pair of jhumkas and dewy makeup.
Bobby Deol was seen in an all-black outfit with a heavy beard look.
Chiyaan Vikram who played Aditha Karikalan in the movie was seen in a black classy shirt and pair of shades
Shriya Saran looked absolutely stunning in a stylish yet comfortable outfit. She opted for a white printed shirt-style top that the actor teamed up with shorts.
Kartik Aaryan who is busy with his upcoming projects was also spotted in his casual look at the event
