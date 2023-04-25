Summers 2023: Bollywood inspired stylish beach outfit ideas

NEW DELHI: The best part about summers is allowing yourself to slay at the beach.
Of course! there is no ideal beach body but you can definitely choose for perfect beach outfits.
The floral prints are never off fashion and no one carries the floral bikini look better than actress Ananya Panday. She can be seen in a sunflower waist bikini to compliment her beach look.
Actress Tara Sutaria looked smoking hot in her stylish colour-coordinated white separates. The jogger and bralette top added up to the glamour as she enjoys exposure to the sun at the beach.
The fashion game of Malaika Arora is always on the top. The beach look is always complete if you know how to use a green co-Ord dress for it. Malaika wore a lime green bralette top and green joggers to slay her presence.
Mouni Roy is literally the mermaid when she arrives in her beach avatar. She chose a maxi dress to add spice to her look. The zebra pattern dress cutout sides and thigh-high slit attire looked apt for any purpose.
Beach looks are not just about swimwear as casual outfits too can serve the purpose of looking hot. Shanaya Kapoor, who keeps delivering stunning looks, picked up an aqua-blue bikini top paired with denim shorts to complete the look.
