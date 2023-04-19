Fashion

Try these swimwear looks of Bollywood divas this summer

From quirky prints bikini to bohemia monokini, bollywood divas surely know how to nail swimmer looks this summer
ANI

MUMBAI: From quirky prints bikini to bohemia monokini, bollywood divas surely know how to nail swimmer looks this summer. After all, summer calls for some fun fashion.

Janhvi Kapoor

Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty winds and an endless ocean along with that neon-coloured bikini to printed floral looks of Janhvi Kapoor.

Ileana D'Cruz

Lilac colours are again in trend this season. So, why not try a lilac bikini and a matching cover. And pose just like actor Ileana D'Cruz did in this picture.

Priyanka Chopra

Apart from a bikini, you can also go for a swimsuit. And style like our ‘Desi girl’ Priyanka Chopra did.

Ananya Panday

Ananya on her Instagram dropped her printed bikini picture, which was loved by the audience and showcased the actor’s sexy side, apart from her cute image.

Pooja Hedge

Pooja Hedge imparted beach vibes in a white bikini that she teamed up with a light-yellow shrug. 

Disha Patani

Actor Disha Patani is known for her obsession with bikinis and beaches. The ‘Radhe’ actor never fails to flaunt her abs and her perfect sculpted figure in her bikini pictures.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria turns heads with her black-white monokini. 

