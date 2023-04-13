Rihanna shows her baby bump in all-white outfit, Paris Hilton sends love

Rihanna revealed her pregnancy news in an innovative way. She was seen with a baby bump at her highly anticipated half-time show at Sunday’s Super Bowl.

According to US-based entertainment portal The Hollywood Reporter, a representative of the singer confirmed the news ahead of her hotly anticipated Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

The Grammy winner and her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child in May 2022.

In November 2020, a source confirmed to People magazine that Rihanna and Rocky were dating after years of friendship.

The couple had sparked romance rumours since Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.

Previously Rihanna had opened up about family planning in March 2020, while speaking to another magazine, where the ‘Umbrella’ singer said that she was “realizing life is really short” and found a new no-nonsense approach to living.