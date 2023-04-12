Taapsee Pannu dives into a pool in saree: Check looks

For the caption, she wrote, “High time mermaid gets a makeover….

#Sareelove #letItFlow #Art @khamkhaphotoartist u the artist.”

This post seems to a be BTS video from the photoshoot of the sequel to ‘Haseen Dilruba’.

Taapsee’s mermaid avatar in saree garnered loads of likes and comments.

“Wow nice,” a social media user commented.

“Ek toh ladkiya saari m sundar lgti h upr se pani mein…how beautiful,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Taapsee will be seen starring opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Dunki’. It is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki is set to release in theatres on December 22.