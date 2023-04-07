Maximalism is the flavour of the season

NEW DELHI: The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) in India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are back with the bold third edition of their Jewellery Trend Report, offering connoisseurs an insight on what is in vogue this season.

Bound to captivate audiences worldwide, show-stopping the red carpets, and being the favoured glamour choice during the festive seasons, the overarching theme of the year is 'Maximalism'.

Richa Singh, Managing Director, Natural Diamond Council India and The Middle East said: "Our 2023 jewellery trend report celebrates the rising desire of being your unique self and living in the now. Trends by their inherent nature are dichotomous and cyclical, but what remains constant is our love for jewellery. Under the umbrella of living maximal, natural diamond jewellery helps consumers find a physical expression of their individuality.

The third edition of our jewellery trend report is a combination of Avant Garde, colour and larger-than-life pieces that make you feel special. A reflection of the current consumer outlook, this report is a product of some of the best minds in the fields of design and fashion, giving key insights into the world of diamond jewellery and its evolution as a symbol of slow fashion over time and generations."

According to the trend report, with people realising the importance of each fleeting moment, the younger generation has chosen more distinct fashion choices to stand out from the crowd. Maximalism is about living life in one's own unapologetic way and this has been identified as the ruling influence this season by NDC's Style Collective.

Featuring experts across genres like design, fashion and journalism, the members of the erudite Style Collective include Rhea Kapoor, HH Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Baroda, Bibhu Mohapatra, Roohi Oomerbhoy Jaikishan, Katerina Perez, Sarah Royce-Greensill and Nonita Kalra.

The report identifies three main trends to embody the philosophy of abundant styles and being unafraid to be seen this year while staying rooted in sustainable slow fashion. This year, the designs that are headlining the ensemble are- boisterous earrings and chokers, i.e. XXL Earrings and Chokers, the perennial favourite - Diamonds with Gemstones and the always timeless- Modern Solitaire.

The larger-than-life XXL Earrings and Chokers, glittering with natural diamonds are a diamond lover's dream come true. A stronger take on traditional jewellery they, quite literally, offer accessories and style statements to be remembered.

"We're seeing pared-back looks when it comes to hair and makeup. Colourless chokers in natural diamonds reflect this clean aesthetic, imparting modernity, while oversized earrings have become newly relevant when hair is slicked back, rather than loose and voluminous." says Sarah Royce-Greensill, Jewellery & Watches Editor, Telegraph UK.

The second trend, Diamonds with Gemstones, embraces the playful side of natural diamonds by complimenting them with colourful gemstones. Combining the elegant nature of natural diamonds with an extensive range of many-hued precious stones, lends jewellery versatility, allowing wearers to indulge in a wide range of choices with their outfits and get creative.

The last trend of the season, Modern Solitaire, is a contemporary take on the classic, representing the entire theme of maximalism through the epower of one' with large glistening jewels that allow the wearer to go all out. Commanding attention as the light hits them, these solitaires have what it takes to be the life of the party.

"Jewellery is now about asserting your story, every day, rather than saving pieces for special occasions. And don't we want to encourage one another to tell our story louder and clearer, so we can rise above the noise? Natural diamonds are precious, but they're also among the oldest and last forever. So, using them a bit more effortlessly will define how we evolve our relationship with them. The ease of making the natural diamond your friend is that you can morph it to suit you, by layering pieces, and playing with different cuts and shapes." added Bibhu Mohapatra, Global Fashion Designer.